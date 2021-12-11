‘How did it not get called,’ say Aston Villa supporters after their team’s defeat to Liverpool.

Aston Villa fans flocked to social media after Liverpool’s 1-0 triumph at Anfield to allege they were wrongfully denied a penalty.

Steven Gerrard’s return to his old stomping ground dominated the build-up to the game, as the former Liverpool captain left Merseyside empty-handed.

After being hauled down by Villa captain Tyrone Mings, Mohamed Salah scored the game’s sole goal from the penalty spot.

After striker Danny Ings was supposedly fouled by goalkeeper Alisson, Villa supporters were sure that they, too, should have been awarded a penalty.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won all three points despite the lack of a penalty.

Several fans resorted to Twitter to label Liverpool ‘LiVARpool,’ while another wondered, ‘Where was our penalty?’

Here’s what Villa supporters had to say:

The win keeps Liverpool a point behind Manchester City, who defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Reds, though, are still a point ahead of Chelsea, who beat Leeds United 3-2 in a Saturday afternoon game at 3 p.m.