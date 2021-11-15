How Arsenal might line up against Liverpool if a key player is unable to participate due to injury.

Liverpool will face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, and will be without a number of crucial players.

When Liverpool hosts Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, in the first game following the international break, Jurgen Klopp may be obliged to shuffle the pack.

Roberto Firmino has already been ruled out due to a’serious’ hamstring injury, and the rest of the squad is still in doubt.

Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones have all been on the sidelines, and their fitness to play this weekend is in doubt.

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson have also been linked with the club.