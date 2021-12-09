Houston Rockets Set An Odd NBA Record By Going From Ice Cold To Red Hot.

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. After a 15-game losing streak, the team is now on a winning streak.

Houston received an unusual honor as a result of the victory.

After losing 15 straight games, the Rockets became the first team in NBA history to win seven in a row.

Christian Wood, the Rockets’ center, has given them a lift. Wood has at least 10 rebounds in five of the last seven games. He’s also had four games with at least 20 points.

The team’s hot streak follows a 1-16 start to the season, which came dangerously close to setting a franchise record for the longest losing streak.

The Rockets have the NBA’s longest winning streak right now.

The San Antonio Spurs are only a half-game behind Stephen Silas’ team.

Houston was a long chance to make the playoffs as the season began.

The Rockets are tied for second-worst in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets are 2.5 games ahead of the Pelicans, who are in last place in the Western Conference.