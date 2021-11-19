Hours after the name change, the Guardians were greeted with an ominous sign when the Team Store logo was smashed.

The Cleveland Guardians’ first day as a Major League Baseball franchise began with a bang, albeit not a nice one.

Outside the Cleveland Guardians’ team store, a sign fell from its post and landed on the sidewalk below. Around 40 minutes after the store opened, there was an accident. According to KSAT, a worker was checking the fasteners on the sign when it snapped from a part of the store’s exterior.

“Well, that’s an alarming sign!” exclaimed one onlooker.

Authorities then stopped the sidewalk as employees cleaned up the scene. The accident happened just as Guardians merchandise was about to go on sale. Long lineups formed outside the ballpark store as a result of the new deal.

Karen Fox, the team’s head of merchandise, remarked of the massive attendance, “This kind of defies expectations.” “People started arriving at 6:30 a.m., and by 9:14 a.m., we had 100 people. You can see that the store is set up as if we’re hosting a game today.” The new gear and name were also well received by Cleveland fans. People who got their hands on the new merchandise were enthusiastic about the team’s future, according to local news website Cleveland.com.

After purchasing a new Cleveland Guardians baseball hat, fan Tom Sherpak commented, “It’s a new beginning.” “Isn’t it strange that a new hat and a T-shirt may pique your interest in baseball in November? However, I am looking forward to seeing this emblem on the players next season.” The team’s social media accounts were also renamed to reflect the new moniker. The incident, which was deemed an accident, resulted in no injuries to observers or staff.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After 106 years, the squad was officially renamed the Indians.

Fans began forming lines early in the morning to purchase new Guardians-themed caps, hoodies, T-shirts, and other merchandise.

The process began in June 2020, when Indians owner Paul Dolan said the team will no longer be known as the Indians, following a social reckoning over racial names and symbols.

Along the way, the Guardians ran into a legal snag when a local roller derby club named the Guardians filed a trademark infringement case. Both parties reached an acceptable agreement earlier this week, allowing them to continue working together. This is a condensed version of the information.