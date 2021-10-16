Hours after Sainsbury’s shift ends, the Liverpool goalie who quit to play outfield is ready for a Hollywood date.

It was Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale in January. Marine will now shift their attention to Hollywood when they host Wrexham in the FA Cup final qualifying round on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have lined up outside the Marine Travel Arena this week to get tickets for the big game, and national media agencies are expected to arrive on Thursday to interview club officials and manager Neil Young.

Young has led dramatic FA Cup journeys in successive seasons, with eighth-tier Marine taking on then-Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the third round last season, and National League side Wrexham presenting another intriguing opportunity.

The Welsh club, which is three divisions above Marine, has been purchased by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have pledged to bring Wrexham back to the Football League.

And the man tasked with preventing them on Saturday – Wrexham brought League Two top goalscorer Paul Mullin and former Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson to the Racecourse Stadium in the summer – offers a lovely story suitable for the big film.

After being released by Tranmere Rovers, Bayleigh Passant, a popular 20-year-old goalkeeper, landed at Marine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Young, he rapidly established himself as the number one player, and he was an almost constant presence throughout the fairy-tale voyage last season.

While the game against Colchester United and Havant and Waterlooville was a historic and financially significant day for Tottenham, Passant also excelled in previous rounds against Colchester United and Havant and Waterlooville.

So, how is he going to prepare for Wrexham?

He laughs as he tells The Washington Newsday, “I’m working!” “I’ll be done with my shift at Sainsbury’s at 10 p.m. on Friday!” For the shot-stopper, the game will be a family affair as well.

Despite the fact that his father is unable to attend owing to work obligations, Passant lists more than ten relatives who have purchased tickets to attend.

Not to mention his younger brother Harvey. If selected after signing terms earlier this season, the goalkeeper might provide bench cover! "To be honest," adds Passant. "Because of the fans, I'm looking forward to this game more than the Tottenham game." Marines have erected a permanent memorial to the 26,000 in their stadium.