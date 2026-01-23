Hotline Firestorm: Ryan Stevenson’s Comments Spark Fresh Celtic-Rangers Feud

Another day, another heated exchange on the Hotline as Celtic and Rangers fans spar over the past, present, and future of Scottish football. Recent debates have reignited the infamous 2012 Rangers financial collapse, which continues to stir up strong emotions in the Old Firm rivalry.

The latest flare-up began when Alan Flett, a regular caller to the Hotline, boldly claimed that Rangers is the “biggest” club in Scotland. This assertion immediately sparked a backlash from Celtic supporters, who wasted no time in reminding Flett and his fellow Rangers fans about the club’s 2012 liquidation. Gordon McLeod was quick to challenge Flett’s claim, pointing out that “if you look at the dictionary definition of liquidation, it will say ‘ceased to exist’,” before dismissing Rangers’ historical achievements as “utter nonsense.”

‘Delusional’ Rangers Fans in the Spotlight

Other Celtic supporters piled on, questioning how Rangers could lay claim to being bigger than their rivals. Hugh McInulty, for example, highlighted Celtic’s global social media dominance, claiming that the club has a bigger online following across platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram than both Rangers and Hearts combined. “We have a bigger worldwide fanbase, an atmosphere lauded by the best players in the world, a European Cup, and more trophies,” McInulty wrote. “So explain how Rangers are bigger in tradition, history and fanbase? The one trophy Rangers will always be favourites for is the Delusional Cup.”

Benjamin Clarke of Balornock also chimed in, mocking Flett’s remarks about Rangers’ historic status. “What has this guy Flett been eating for breakfast?” Clarke asked. “Does he not know how many trophies Rangers have won since being reborn? As for the iconic stadium, it’s falling apart.”

The focus of the criticism then shifted to Record Sport columnist Ryan Stevenson, who had weighed in on the ongoing saga by suggesting that a fallout was brewing between Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and the club’s board. Stevenson’s prediction didn’t sit well with everyone, with Joe Hailey from Baillieston taking aim at the former Hearts player. “So Ryan Stevenson is now a clairvoyant!” Hailey sarcastically remarked. “That must be the case given he thinks he can second guess what’s in O’Neill’s head!”

Despite the criticism, Stevenson’s former team, Hearts, will be hoping to boost their title hopes when they host Celtic this Sunday. Meanwhile, Rangers fans are looking to capitalize on what they see as a period of instability at their rivals. John Bruce believes the timing is perfect for Rangers to surge ahead in the league, particularly with Hearts’ two key players sidelined for up to two months. “Hearts will now be without their two best players for up to two months, while Celtic are in a self-induced state of regression and rebellion,” Bruce stated, suggesting that Rangers could use their financial backing to propel themselves to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, as Scotland’s football scene heats up, Donald Spence has expressed disappointment over the Scottish Football Association’s decision to send Scotland’s World Cup team to the tournament dressed in suits rather than their national attire. Spence called it a “national embarrassment,” urging the SFA to embrace the kilt as part of the team’s World Cup identity. “Our boys need all the support they can get, so please don’t dress them to blend in, but dress them in kilts to stand out and get the kind of love and support that the opposition could only dream of,” Spence implored.