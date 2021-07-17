Hopkins believes Canelo may ‘make history’ in heavyweight because he possesses Mike Tyson’s ‘power.’

Bernard Hopkins has made an outlandish claim about Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s chances of stepping up to the heavyweight category.

In the light heavyweight division, Alvarez has already shown himself. People close to him claim that he can beat heavyweights because he hits like one. Former multi-division champion Hopkins was one of the notable boxing celebrities who recently chimed in on the topic.

Alvarez, according to Hopkins, is a cut above the rest and already has the tools to compete in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

The Mexican’s body and strength are comparable to Mike Tyson’s, according to “B-Hop.”

Hopkins told EsNews’ Elie Seckbach, “Canelo is a different athlete than the athletes of the last 15 to 10 years, to be able to achieve what he does at numerous weight classes at the same time.” “However, if you look at Canelo’s legs and back, I’m not surprised he could go up to [175 pounds] and appear at ease, never losing pace, head movement, or anything else that could slow him down.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Canelo moved up to tiny heavyweight slash [/] cruiserweight and makes history at the next level,” he continued. “Why? He’s crunched, and his body resembles Mike Tyson’s. If you compare Mike Tyson to Canelo, and I’m referring to Mike Tyson when he was Canelo’s age, you can see the power, the compacted physique, the tree trunk leans, and the calf, which is similar to Walter Peyton [‘s]. He’s strong enough to carry that load.”

Alvarez last fought in the light heavyweight division in 2019, when he defeated Sergey Kovalev of Russia. His squad is currently preparing for a possible super middleweight fight with Caleb Plant.

However, Alvarez’s associate, seasoned promoter Eddie Hearn, claims that the multi-division champion wants to fight another light heavyweight like Artur Beterbiev.

Hearn told Little Giant Boxing, “We’re going to talk through the next move.” “Of course, we’ve stated that we want to fight Caleb Plant, and now is the moment to get that process started. He’s probably ready to return to work at this point. Saul [Canelo] and Eddy [Reynoso] will eventually tell me what to do.”

"Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed pound-for-pound king, and he is entitled to fight.