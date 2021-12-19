Hong Kong’s Elites Choose a New ‘Patriots Only’ Legislative Assembly.

On Sunday, Hong Kong’s political elites and inhabitants began voting for new city MPs under Beijing’s “patriots only” restrictions, which limit the number of directly elected seats and limit who can compete for office.

It is the first legislative election since China imposed a new political framework on Hong Kong two years ago in response to large and frequently deadly pro-democracy protests.

Only 20 of the 90 parliamentary seats will be directly elected, after all applicants have been screened for patriotism and political devotion to China.

Voting centers started at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) for nearly 4.5 million registered voters in the 7.5 million-strong city, and will close 14 hours later, according to polls.

The majority of the seats, 40, will be chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 will be chosen by pro-Beijing committees made up of special-interest and business representatives.

Daniel So, a 65-year-old technology worker, was among the first to line up at a polling station in the affluent Mid-Levels area.

“The young people are not engaged in this election because foreign politicians and the media have misled them,” he told AFP. “China is doing wonderfully well right now.” Three protesters from the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats chanted “I want genuine universal suffrage” as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam arrived to vote. “(Lam) said this was an improvement of the electoral system, but in reality it stripped Hong Kongers of their right to vote,” activist Chan Po-ying told reporters.

The government purchased front pages and billboards in newspapers, mailed leaflets to every home, sent text messages to mobile phones reminding people to vote, and made public transportation free for the day.

Despite the media push, recent polls suggest that only 48% of respondents intend to vote, a new low, and that 52% believe there is no candidate worthy of support.

Starry Lee, the chairwoman of the DAB, the largest pro-Beijing party, urged people to attend.

“The feedback from the polling places revealed that few people are voting,” she told reporters.

According to authorities, voter turnout was little over 643,000, or 14 percent, five hours after polling booths opened.

Loy, a 20-year-old accountant, said she had no intention of casting her ballot.

“My vote will be meaningless because the people of Beijing will prevail in the end,” she told AFP.

A 74-year-old man who lives in North Point, a neighbourhood noted for its pro-government sentiment, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.