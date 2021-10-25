Hollywood gathers for a vigil in honor of Baldwin’s shooting victim.

Halyna Hutchins’ friends and colleagues gathered on Sunday to pay respect to the cinematographer who was killed on set when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun.

As Hollywood held a vigil for Hutchins, anguish and anger were on show, as questions arose as to how such a catastrophe could have occurred despite stringent protections.

“It was an honor to work with Halyna,” actress Sharon Leal stated. “She was such a great woman, and we’re all in shock.” On the set of the low-budget western “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday, Hutchins, 42, was wounded in the chest by Baldwin firing a pretend gun he had been informed was safe. She was pronounced dead in the hospital a few hours later.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit while crouching behind her as they lined up a shot. Doctors treated him and sent him home.

Police are still probing into the incident and have executed a search warrant at the set, where they were looking to check if the rehearsal had been captured on film, among other things.

Baldwin has been interrogated by Santa Fe police and has stated that he is completely cooperating with the investigation.

The film’s associate director, Dave Halls, who delivered the weapon to the actor, and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, have also drawn attention.

No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made in connection with the “ongoing investigation,” according to police.

However, there was palpable fury as groups of Hollywood insiders met in a Los Angeles suburb on Sunday to discuss what went wrong.

“In low-budget productions, they often try to make it look bigger than it is,” said director Gustavo Sampaio, who worked with Hutchins four years ago.

“As a result, they cut corners and put safety on the back burner when it should be in the forefront of everything that is done on set.”

Producer Sabrina Oertle expressed this sentiment.

“As a producer, I can tell you that someone dropped the ball. Someone opted to go with the bottom line, which means maintain your budget as low as possible.” A petition calling for a ban on live guns on movie sets was gaining traction. By Sunday evening, the organization had gathered over 22,000 signatures.

“There is no explanation for something like this to happen in the twenty-first century,” states the petition’s content, which was started by screenwriter and filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi.

Dave Cortese, a California Senate Democrat, indicated he will be on Saturday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.