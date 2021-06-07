Hollie Doyle, a world record holder, is betting on Sherbet Lemon to win the Oaks.

Hollie Doyle is no stranger to rewriting history, and she’ll get another chance to do it on Friday when she teams up with Sherbet Lemon in the Cazoo Oaks.

Doyle, who is only 24, holds the record for the most wins ridden by a woman in a calendar year, has rode five-timers twice, and was the first female to win on Champions Day at Ascot.

She’s also partnered a victory in Saudi Arabia and got third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

All eyes are now on Epsom, where a filly who won the Lingfield Oaks Trial has emerged as a Classic contender.

Doyle is also aware of the impact that Rachael Blackmore’s dominance at Cheltenham and subsequent Grand National victory had on the sport, as was Bryony Frost’s role in becoming the first woman to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

“It’s fantastic to have the ride,” Doyle added. That was the goal at the outset of the year: to keep riding a lot of winners while also trying to get some nice rides in good races. Getting a ride in the Oaks is fantastic.

“I believe winning a Classic would be the best victory of my career. It would be fantastic and unquestionably the next step forward.

“I suppose I look up to people like Ryan Moore and others – but when other ladies in racing achieve things like Rachael and Bryony, it gives you hope that these things are attainable. Hopefully, by giving a positive example, what I do might inspire others.”

“I won first time out on her at Newcastle – and although I haven’t sat on her on the racetrack since, I do most of the work at home on her so I know her pretty well,” Doyle said of the Archie Watson-trained Sherbet Lemon.

