Holders Portugal are eliminated from Euro 2020 when Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard scores the winning goal.

Belgium ended Portugal’s tenure as European champions with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Seville, thanks to a stunning strike from Thorgan Hazard.

With a twisting long-range attempt late in the first half, the younger Hazard sibling put an end to a slow-burning Euro 2020 last-16 duel.

Belgium lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury and came under intense pressure from the holders, who recovered after the interval, spearheaded by the tireless Cristiano Ronaldo, to win 1-0.

The much-anticipated match mainly failed to live up to expectations, but Portugal delivered a spectacular climax in which Raphael Guerreiro hit the post.

Belgium held off a late attack to go to the quarter-finals, where they will face Italy.

The first half was tense, with few chances and minimal threat of a score until Thorgan Hazard lit up the game with his brilliant performance.

Diogo Jota of Portugal had an early chance after being brought into the box by Renato Sanches, but he missed the target with a left-footed attempt.

Belgium did not have a shot on target until the 20th minute, when Thorgan Hazard attempted a long-range shot that was stopped by Diogo Dalot.

In the 24th minute, Portugal’s captain Ronaldo lined up a free-kick in an attempt to surpass Ali Daei as the most prolific striker in international football history, but Thibaut Courtois pushed his swerving effort away. Dalot had a chance as well, but he was flagged offside and volleyed wide.

The game appeared to be lurching towards the break until Thorgan Hazard scored an unexpected goal to put Belgium in front.

The ball was held up in the box by Romelu Lukaku before being delivered to the younger of the two Hazard brothers 20 yards out.

Rui Patricio was fooled by the Borussia Dortmund player’s powerful drive, which veered and misled him.

Belgium threatened again moments later, forcing Ruben Dias to slice an awful clearing towards his own goal, changing the tone of the game. Patricio was able to save this time with ease.

Belgium was forced to retreat early in the second half as important just as they were gaining on top.