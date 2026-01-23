Historic Wins for Wrexham and Manchester United U18s in FA Youth Cup

Wrexham’s youth team made history on January 23, 2026, as they advanced to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in the club’s history. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Under-18s triumphed in a tense extra-time battle to book their place in the next stage, setting up exciting encounters against Aston Villa and Oxford United.

Wrexham’s Landmark Victory

Wrexham’s Under-18 squad, managed by Craig Knight, celebrated a historic 3-1 win over Southend United at Roots Hall. The victory marked Wrexham’s first-ever progression beyond the fourth round in the competition, a monumental achievement for the club. Goals from Jac Jones, Carrick Murphy, and Sammy Chesworth secured the Red Dragons’ place in the next round, where they will face defending champions Aston Villa, a formidable opponent with five Youth Cup titles to their name.

Despite early pressure from Southend, who had their fair share of chances, Wrexham showed resilience and clinical finishing. Jones opened the scoring with a well-taken goal following a slick team move. Murphy doubled the lead with a powerful strike, and even though Southend pulled one back to make it 2-1, Chesworth’s late goal sealed the win and sent the visiting fans into ecstasy.

“It’s a special night for everyone involved with the club,” said Knight. “The players have worked hard for this, and we’re all looking forward to the challenge ahead against Villa.”

United’s Dramatic Extra-Time Victory

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s Under-18s found themselves locked in a tough battle against Derby County. After a goalless 90 minutes, the match went into extra time, with United edging out Derby 2-1 in a nail-biting finish. The game saw a dramatic own goal from Derby’s Luca Crolla in the 101st minute, followed by a quick second from United’s Chido Obi. Derby’s Max Nessling scored in the 113th minute to make it a tense finale, but United held on to secure the win.

The match also saw a special moment when Kai Rooney, the son of United legend Wayne Rooney, made his debut for the Under-18s. He replaced Godwill Kukonki in the 99th minute and made an immediate impression, with the crowd chanting his famous surname. The debut added an emotional layer to the match, further highlighting the deep connection the Rooney family has with the club.

“They showed great character to keep pushing and finally get the breakthrough,” said United’s manager Darren Fletcher. “Derby were tough opponents, but we found a way.” United’s win sets up a fifth-round clash against Oxford United, who beat Colchester United 2-1 after coming from behind.

The FA Youth Cup’s fourth round saw a series of thrilling matches, including Chelsea’s narrow 3-2 win over Reading and Burnley’s dominant 5-1 victory over Norwich City. Wrexham and Manchester United’s victories ensure that the competition remains wide open, with plenty of drama yet to unfold.

As the tournament continues, both Wrexham and Manchester United’s youngsters will look to keep their momentum going as they aim to make a deeper run in the historic competition.