Historic NHL Stadium Series Game Set for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is set to make history as it hosts its first-ever outdoor NHL game on February 1, 2026. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Boston Bruins in a thrilling matchup at Raymond James Stadium, a venue typically home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The outdoor game marks a significant milestone for the Lightning and the city, drawing attention not only for its high-stakes competition but also for the unique challenges of playing hockey in Florida’s warm climate.

A Unique Challenge for Florida

The transformation of Raymond James Stadium into a fully functional ice hockey rink has been nothing short of impressive. The NHL has brought in a team of 26 ice specialists, supported by approximately 100 personnel, to create the ice surface. It’s no simple task: the outdoor ice will be much thicker than usual, measuring between two and three inches to withstand the Florida heat. The process of freezing the ice takes six days, with advanced refrigeration systems and tents in place to manage the conditions.

Despite the stadium’s hot weather, the forecast for game day looks promising. NHL officials are predicting mid-60s Fahrenheit temperatures, ideal for the event. However, concerns about a possible long warm rain have led the NHL to deploy backup refrigeration systems, ensuring the ice remains in pristine condition throughout the game.

For the Lightning, the game is not only a celebration of their success but also a testament to their growth. The team has made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons, solidifying their status as one of the league’s premier franchises. Defenseman Victor Hedman, who recently became the first Lightning defenseman to play 1,000 NHL games, emphasized the significance of the event: “It’s pretty damn cool, to be honest,” he remarked, reflecting on the history-making occasion.

Excitement and Entertainment in Tampa

The event is also a boon for the city of Tampa, with more than 70,000 fans expected to fill the stadium. The combination of the NHL game and the Gasparilla Festival, a famous local pirate-themed event, promises a vibrant atmosphere in the city. Head coach Jon Cooper noted the significance of the occasion, saying, “There’s going to be 70,000 people that are making their way to Tampa to go watch this game.”

Adding to the spectacle, country music star Tim McGraw will perform during the first intermission, with a set that includes hit songs such as “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Something Like That.” The performance will be set up beside the rink, further enhancing the festive atmosphere of the outdoor game.

As the days count down to the game, the final preparations are underway. The Lightning will skate on the outdoor ice for the first time on January 31, allowing players to familiarize themselves with the unique conditions. For Hedman, this is a chance to make minor adjustments to his equipment, ensuring his skates are prepared for the outdoor surface.

With Tampa Bay’s remarkable progress and the NHL’s determination to deliver a flawless experience, this outdoor game is poised to be a historic moment for hockey in Florida. The city, the fans, and the entire NHL community are eagerly awaiting a night that will be remembered for years to come.