Historic Debut of Girls’ 15s Rugby at Kisumu Term One Games

The excitement around girls’ sports in Kenya reaches a historic peak this April, as the Term One Secondary School Games in Kisumu will feature the debut of girls’ 15s rugby. The introduction of this full-contact format opens a critical pathway for the Kenya Lionesses as they prepare for future international competitions, including the 2029 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

For years, girls have participated in rugby’s Sevens format, but now, the game will expand into the traditional 15-a-side version. The tournament, set to take place from April 5, will feature top girls’ schools such as Kinale, St. Theresa, and Eregi, who will compete for supremacy on the lush fields of Kisumu. This move is seen as a monumental shift in Kenyan school sports and a significant step forward for female athletes.

Building a National Team

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Development Officer Ronald Okoth described the move as “long overdue” and crucial for the national team’s future success. The introduction of 15s rugby will help build a deeper talent pool for the Kenya Lionesses, particularly addressing the shortage of skilled players in key positions like props and second-row players, who have been hard to find in the Sevens format.

Okoth emphasized the importance of this shift in expanding tactical depth within Kenyan rugby, pointing out that the 15s format introduces a more strategic, physical aspect to the game. This change is expected to aid in the development of players with a more rounded skill set, preparing them for the demands of international competition.

The trials for the 15s format during the 2023 Prescott Cup in the Western and Nyanza regions revealed a strong desire from girls to play the full-contact game, and the KRU, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, hopes to nurture this growing interest.

The stakes are high as the country looks toward the 2029 Rugby World Cup. Okoth believes the new format will serve as an incubator for the next generation of players who will represent Kenya on the global stage.

Kisumu’s Rugby Tradition

The choice of Kisumu as the host city adds a dynamic and electric atmosphere to the event. Known for its passionate sports culture, Kisumu is expected to draw large crowds, with local teams like Madira Girls ready to showcase their hard-hitting, competitive edge. “We are ready,” said one coach from Madira Girls. “The girls have been tackling hard, rucking fiercely, and they are hungry to write their names in the history books.”

As the first whistle blows in April, this rugby competition will mark more than just an athletic contest. It signals the start of a new era, one in which the Kenyan girl takes her rightful place on the rugby field, full of grit, power, and promise for the future.