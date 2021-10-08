‘His Time Will Come,’ says Manchester United’s $100 million star who has yet to score a goal.

Luke Shaw has backed Jadon Sancho, who has yet to contribute to Manchester United’s goals this season. Shaw feels Sancho’s “moment will come.”

Sancho is not struggling at Manchester United, according to Shaw, who believes the young English winger can go “all the way to the top.”

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 after being pursued for more than a year. Sancho was offered a five-year contract with the option of an extra year by the Red Devils, who paid about $100 million to Borrusia Dortmund to secure the deal.

Sancho has been under fire for his lack of goals and assists in his first nine outings for Manchester United, with some questioning if he has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

“Sometimes it takes time for folks. I wouldn’t use the word struggle because I don’t believe he is now struggling. Behind closed doors, he’s putting in a lot of effort. He’s putting in a lot of effort and appears to be in great shape. He simply hasn’t got the kind of luck that you need to score your first goal or assist. Shaw, who is now on England duty alongside Sancho, told talkSport in an interview: “I’ve got no question in my mind, it’s coming.”

In eight appearances for Manchester United this season, the 26-year-old has a goal and two assists.

“His talent is incredible; he has the potential to reach the pinnacle in his profession.” It’s simply a matter of him remaining focused, continuing to practice, and working hard. Shaw remarked, “His time will come.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United for $27 million this summer, has made an immediate impact, according to Shaw.

Ronaldo scores five goals in seven games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the 2021-22 season, after a historic first time at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

"He's really cranked up the volume." I believe there is no doubt why he has been regarded as one of the top players in the world for the past ten years. His demeanor, the standards he sets, and his philosophy are among the most admirable I've ever seen. Being surrounded by someone like that, who will only lift the bar, is only beneficial for us as a team. That is something we must adhere to. He wins everywhere he goes, and the standards he sets are high.