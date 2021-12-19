‘Him, not us,’ says Borussia Dortmund in response to Liverpool transfer reports.

Michael Zorc, the sports director of Borussia Dortmund, has hinted that Erling Haaland may depart the club in the summer.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has scored 76 goals in 75 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

In the last six months, the Norway international has been connected with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Last year, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund predicted that if Haaland leaves the German club, he will ‘land’ at Liverpool rather than United or Real.

And, despite Dortmund’s professed wish to keep Haaland, Zorc has now revealed that the forward might leave the club if the terms of a trade are acceptable to all parties concerned.

“Of course, we’d like him to stay here in the summer,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “But we don’t have to give him up, not even for financial reasons.”

“We know he has the option to change under specific circumstances, but we’ll talk to him in the coming weeks.”

“Because we have a long-term deal with him, he is the one who must act first, not us.” Everything would be wonderful for Borussia if it stayed like way.”