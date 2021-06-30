High-street retailing behemoth Gap is closing all of its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Gap, the high-street retailer, has announced that all of its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland will close by the end of 2021.

From the end of August through the end of September this year, the company plans to do business online “in a progressive manner.”

It also stated that following the shutdown, it will provide “support and transition assistance” to staff, though it did not indicate how many were affected.

Since 1987, the shop has operated in the United Kingdom, and since 2006, it has had outlets in the Republic of Ireland.

As we plan to close stores, we will provide support and transition help to our employees.

The news follows a strategic review aimed at “identifying new, more cost-effective methods to maintain a presence in Europe and service customers.”

“We will sustain our Gap online business in the United Kingdom and Europe,” Gap stated in a statement.

“As the e-commerce industry expands, we want to be there to meet our customers where they purchase.

“We’re transitioning to a digital-first company, and we’re searching for a partner to help us grow our online presence.

“We discussed with our team today that, due to market conditions in the UK and Ireland, we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet locations in the UK and Republic of Ireland in a gradual way from the end of August to the end of September 2021.

“As we look to wind down stores, we are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition help for our staff.

“As we look to wind down stores, we are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition help for our colleagues.”