High Definition leads a field of 11 candidates for the Irish Derby title.

On Saturday, High Definition will compete in the Dubai Duty Dree Irish Derby against ten other teams.

The winter Cazoo Derby favorite missed his anticipated reappearance in the Lingfield Derby Trial because to a blood condition, and instead ran in the Dante at York, finishing a tight third to Hurricane Lane.

At Epsom, Aidan O’Brien was only represented by the Bolshoi Ballet, with High Definition awaiting the Curragh Classic.

Along with Arturo Toscanini, Van Gogh, Matchless, and Wordsworth, Galileo is one of O’Brien’s five runners.

At Epsom, Mojo Star defied 50-1 odds to finish second only to Adayar, and he hopes to go one better for Richard Hannon.

Hurricane Lane, who was directly behind the Hannon runner, reignites the rivalry between Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby and fourth-place finisher Mac Swiney, who is competing for Jim Bolger.

Another British challenger is Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle, while Donnacha O’Brien will ride Fernando Vichi and Johnny Murtagh will ride Earlswood, the Gallinule Stakes winner.