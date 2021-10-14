Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, is the Socialist Party’s presidential candidate.

Despite trailing in the fight to defeat President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been nominated as the Socialist Party’s presidential candidate, according to partial party voting results released Thursday.

The 62-year-old politician, who announced her presidential bid a month ago, hopes to resuscitate the Socialists’ fortunes in April’s election by emphasizing environmental and social issues in her campaign.

According to the Socialists’ first secretary Olivier Faure, she received more than 72 percent of the votes cast by party members on Thursday night, with more than 90 percent of total ballots counted.

She defeated only one other contender, Stephane Le Foll, a former agriculture minister.

Hidalgo’s campaign has been mainly seen as underwhelming thus far.

In a crowded field of challengers to Macron, Hidalgo is one of a handful of women vying to become France’s first female president.

The centrist president has yet to confirm whether he will seek re-election to a second five-year term, but it is largely assumed that he will.

According to polls, his main competitors are far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen or ultranationalist TV analyst Eric Zemmour, who is considering a run for the Elysee Palace.

They also demonstrate that, four years after unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande stepped down after a single term, the left continues to lose support.

To avoid dividing the left-wing vote, many members of the Greens party, which is also on the left, hope that Hidalgo will drop her presidential ambition and support their candidate Yannick Jadot.

Hidalgo, who has clashed with motorists in Paris over her attempt to prohibit automobiles from certain areas of the city, has said she will stay in the race “till the finish.”

She bases her claim on her experience as mayor of the capital since 2014, which includes overseeing the city’s reaction to terror threats, a massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral, and other important events.

Her campaign will be stepped up now that she has been legally nominated, according to her staff.

Johanna Rolland, Anne Hidalgo’s campaign manager, said, “Anne Hidalgo is very driven and will prove that she is in the contest.”