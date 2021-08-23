Heyman reports on WWE News: Brock Lesnar Returns As Baby Face In New Twist Of Fate Against Reigns.

At this year’s Summer Slam event, Roman Reigns regained his WWE Universal title by defeating John Cena in the main event on Saturday, August 21.

Fans were treated to an even better show as former WWE champion Brock Lesnar emerged from the shadows, shocking Reigns and Paul Heyman.

This lays the setting for an old feud between the “Beast Incarnate” and the “Tribal Chief” to resurface.

But Heyman, who backed Lesnar before shifting his focus to Reigns, is caught in the crossfire.

After nearly 17 months, Lesnar returns with a new look. With Reigns thriving as a heel, Lesnar, 44, appears to be on his way to becoming a babyface wrestler.

__#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/[email protected] is BACK in WWE!

It’s a job he’s taken on before, but it’s unclear whether it’ll work this time. However, most people believe that seeing Lesnar take on a role akin to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s in the past would be something WWE fans would enjoy watching.

The upcoming WWE shows should be fascinating, as Lesnar is expected to reveal more details about his return. But one person who will be on everyone’s mind is Heyman.

Could there be any heat coming Reigns’ way as a result of his previous dealings with Lesnar? If not, is there a chance the 55-year-old will defect and return to his previous client?

That is unlikely to happen this early in the game if it is in the script. For the time being, Heyman is likely to continue with Reigns as long as he is WWE champion.

However, if the tide turns at some point, expect reports that Heyman will switch sides.

It’s possible that the present personalities they play will influence who becomes the WWE Universal Champion in the future. To keep the title on their side, Reigns and Heyman are going to go to great lengths.

It’s also unclear whether Lesnar will move on on his own. Last time out, it was Heyman who did the majority of the talking, with the “Beast Incarnate” speaking only occasionally.

Could this alter with Brock Lesnar’s reincarnation?