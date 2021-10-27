‘He’s Fit, I Just Prefer Other Players,’ Ancelotti says of the star forward’s absence from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has addressed why Belgian sensation Eden Hazard isn’t playing for Real Madrid, claiming that the attacker is fit but prefers to play with other players.

Hazard did not appear in Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clasico victory over FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Only four of the seven La Liga games in which he has appeared this season have been starts, and he has only appeared in one of their three Champions League fixtures.

Hazard may have been a star in the Premier League, scoring 110 goals for Chelsea, but Ancelotti believes the Belgian forward will take time to reach the same level in La Liga. Hazard’s time with Los Blancos has been blighted by injuries on several occasions, and Ancelotti believes Hazard will take time to reach the same level in La Liga.

“On the left, he can play 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is prepared to play, but there is a coach who favors a different player. He does not have a star status at Real Madrid due to numerous injuries, but he will gradually find his best form “According to Goal, Ancelotti said this in a news conference on the eve of Real Madrid’s league match against Osasuna.

Since joining Real Madrid for $116 million in 2019, Hazard has only managed five goals and nine assists in 51 competitive appearances.

“I am confident that we will see his greatest version this season, and that he will play more than he does now. It is in the possession of Hazard. Everything is important: quality and motivation. He must persevere since the coach occasionally favours other players “Ancelotti, who took over as coach of Real Madrid before of the 2021-22 season, remarked.

Chelsea are reportedly considering re-signing Hazard because head coach Thomas Tuchel believes the Belgian star is an important player for the Blues. Chelsea, on the other hand, will not spend more than $46 million for Hazard, which is less than a third of what Real paid for him in 2019.

Real Madrid are currently in second position in the 2021-22 La Liga table, one point behind Real Sociedad, but Ancelotti’s side has a game in hand.