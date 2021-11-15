‘He’s done that now,’ Anthony Gordon said of his new role at Everton.

After overcoming adversity, Everton under-18s manager Paul Tait feels Anthony Gordon has all the qualities to become a star at the club.

Since being appointed in the summer, new manager Rafa Benitez has given the winger several opportunities, and he has impressed throughout the season.

During the current international break, the 20-year-old was called up to England’s under-21 squad for the first time, and he scored two goals in his debut at that level last week.

At both the club and national levels, he demonstrates a wide range of skills.