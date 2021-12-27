‘He’s been brilliant,’ Jordan Henderson says of Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson before of the crucial Leicester match.

Jordan Henderson, the captain of Liverpool FC, praised Tyler Mortan, a young midfielder who has been “outstanding” in recent months.

In the recent few weeks, the Reds have been hit with a number of injuries, including Covid-19, which has opened up opportunities for players like Morton. This season, the 19-year-old center midfielder has played seven times for Liverpool’s first squad.

“Over the last few months, Tyler has been fantastic; I truly believe he has progressed.” He’s obviously picked up on and listened to a lot of the lads in training, and being around them in the dressing room and in training will undoubtedly benefit him. And I think it has helped him going into games; I think he has looked relaxed and unfazed, and he has performed admirably,” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website.

On Monday, Liverpool will face Leicester City at King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Second-placed In the 2021-22 Premier League, Liverpool has 41 points after 18 games, six points behind table-toppers Manchester City. However, the Reds have a game in hand as Leeds United’s Boxing Day match was postponed owing to a covid outbreak in the Peacocks’ camp.

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s goalkeeper, has stated that the Reds still “have a lot of things to improve,” but that he is pleased with their season thus far.

“It’s been great so far. I believe we’re doing a fantastic job here, with excellent performances from everyone on the team. This part of the season is really demanding, because it’s primarily a mental game. Physically, it’s difficult, but I believe we’re handling these situations well and getting the outcomes we require. But there are still a lot of things to work on, and we’ll keep developing throughout the season, but I’m pleased with what we’ve accomplished so far,” Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was held to a contentious 2-2 draw at Tottenham after winning six league games in a row, allowing City to extend their lead in the title race.

"Everyone understands the significance of this moment for the remainder of the season. Can you maintain a level of consistency? Can you continue to win these short games that we have in terms of time between them? So, if you look at the table, it's very important for us, but we can't shift our concentration; we just need to be focused on the next thing.