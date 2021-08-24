Herschel Walker, a Trump supporter, has registered to vote in Georgia in preparation for a possible Senate run.

Former President Donald Trump has long backed Herschel Walker in his bid for a seat in the Georgia Senate. Walker registered to vote in the Peach State last week.

According to the Associated Press, Walker, who played collegiate football at the University of Georgia and led the Bulldogs to a national championship and a Heisman Trophy, registered to vote in Georgia last Tuesday.

Walker, who had previously resided in Texas, has now registered to vote in Georgia, indicating that he is now a resident of that state.

This comes barely five months after Trump informed members of his super PAC that he hoped Walker would run for the Republican Party’s congressional seat in 2022.

“Wouldn’t it be incredible if the famous Herschel Walker campaigned for US Senate in Georgia?” In March, Trump stated. “Just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL, he’d be unstoppable. He’s also a fantastic person. “Herschel, Herschel, Herschel!”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, now holds the seat, which he won in a closely contested special election last year over Kelly Loeffler. Last November, two Senate elections in Georgia went to runoffs, with Democrats winning both seats and control of the Senate. The other Senate seat, which expires in 2027, was won by Jon Ossoff.

Warnock’s tenure ends in January 2023, therefore he’ll be up for re-election the following year. Republicans in Georgia had suggested a rematch between Loeffler and Warnock, but Trump’s backing of Walker to run might boost GOP enthusiasm in a Walker-Warnock race.

It’s not like the Trump-Walker alliance just appeared out of nowhere. They met in the early 1980s, when Trump was the owner of the now-defunct United States Football League (USFLNew )’s Jersey Generals, and Walker was one of the most sought-after collegiate players.

The USFL may have disbanded quickly, but Walker and Trump were fast friends on and off the field during that time.

“For 37 years, I’ve known Donald Trump. And I don’t mean we just happened to run into each other every now and then. “I’m referring about a close personal friendship,” Walker explained.

Walker said he recognized additional Trump stereotypes that had lingered with him over time.

