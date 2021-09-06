Herro Must Prove His Worth And Get Over The ‘Sophomore Jinx,’ According To NBA Rumors.

During the 2019-20 NBA season, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat rose to prominence in his rookie year. However, hoop fans were unhappy with his second-season performance, with many feeling that the Wisconsin native had succumbed to the sophomore jinx.

This has led to speculation that the 21-year-old guard’s debut NBA season was a fluke. His name was mentioned in NBA trade rumors, but nothing came to fruition.

Herro trade speculations are anticipated to continue until he regains his prior form, but Miami Heat president Pat Riley looks to be holding out hope.

Riley has stated that Herro remains a key member of the Miami Heat, describing him as a “essential player.” The 6-foot-5 player’s sophomore season, according to the 76-year-old NBA executive, may have been a case of the sophomore jinx.

When speaking with Manny Navarro of The Athletic, Riley noted, “He’s a core player.” “That is all there is to it.” Tyler Herro is an important part of our team. “Perhaps he had a sophomore jinx or something.”

Riley isn’t the only one who noticed Herro’s decline in performance. When teammate Bam Adebayo was asked by reporters (via Brendan Tobin on Twitter) about how his teammate may make it to Team USA in July, he saw it and slung some shade.

“He’ll get the opportunity to compete against the greatest in the United States,” Adebayo added. “So I believe that’s one of the most important things he can obtain. And, of course, getting to observe people’s work ethic and how they conduct themselves professionally.”

The key here is Herro’s “work ethic,” which goes hand in hand with reservations about his maturity. Herro apparently spending a lot of time with models, getting weird tattoos, and getting involved in love triangles—all of which had gone viral on social media—could be what he was talking to.

As a result, Herro could be in for a pivotal season with the Heat. It will be his third year as a professional, and many expect him to reclaim his prior form and have a better year. Expect the NBA trade rumor mill to pick up if he continues to underperform.