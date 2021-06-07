Hero of the Coronation Cup Pyledriver is expected to sit this one out. Ascot (Royal Ascot) is a

Pyledriver, the winner of the Coronation Cup, is expected to skip Royal Ascot in favor of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Berkshire track next month.

Pyledriver’s battle with Al Aasy at Epsom on Friday has left a mark on joint trainer William Muir, who had penciled in the Hardwicke Stakes for his stable star on Saturday week, but is now minded to postpone that plan because of Pyledriver’s clash with Al Aasy at Epsom on Friday.

“It took a toll on him – he didn’t eat well for two nights but licked up last night,” Muir explained.

“He always leaves a little bit the first night, but he’s usually back on it the second night, so it definitely took a little bit out of him.

“He’s”