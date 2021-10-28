Hernandez, a French footballer, avoids jail after a Madrid court accepts his appeal.

After a Madrid court granted his appeal on Wednesday, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not be sentenced to prison in Spain for violating a restraining order in 2017.

In a statement, the court said, “We believe the appeal should be upheld and the decision to enter prison should be suspended.”

The sentence will be suspended for four years if Hernandez does not commit any more crimes and pays a fine of 96,000 euros ($111,000), according to the court.

Bayern Munich applauded the ruling of the court.

“We had anticipated exactly this outcome. “We’re all pleased with how things turned out,” club CEO Oliver Kahn told ARD.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been isolated at home, and his assistant trainer Dino ToppMoeller reported Hernandez had been relaxed in training.

“We’re all relieved,” Toppmoeller said before Wednesday’s German Cup second-round match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Hernandez, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, was imprisoned in Spain four years ago for disobeying a court order prohibiting him from contacting his partner following a violent altercation.

In February 2017, he and his partner, Amelia Lorente, were both found guilty of domestic violence.

According to the court judgement at the time, she hit and scratched Hernandez, while the player hit her in the ribs, back, and face.

Both were charged by Spain’s public prosecutor despite neither having filed a complaint against the other.

The former Atletico Madrid star and his girlfriend were both given community service sentences of 31 days apiece. They were also prohibited from seeing one other for the next six months.

Hernandez was apprehended four months later at a Madrid airport.

Lorente was with him, but she was not detained since her own restraining order had not yet been served. After married in the United States, they were returning to Spain. Since then, the couple has had a son.

Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison in 2019, a sentence he successfully appealed. The fact that his appeal was denied on the grounds that he was a repeat offender led to this summons before a Madrid court.

Hernandez’s appeal was allowed by the court on Wednesday, citing his current family situation and the low likelihood that he would commit another crime.

"It is impossible to overlook the fact that the person who he is.