Here’s Why Thomas Tuchel Doesn’t Want Kylian Mbappe To Play For Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is said to have opted not to pursue Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer.

Tuchel, who managed Mbappe at PSG before moving to Chelsea, is unsure whether his former player will cooperate with his techniques, according to El Nacional in Spain.

Tuchel was not afraid to criticize Mbappe and Neymar earlier this season.

“Lukaku is a lot easier to coach than Neymar or Mbappe. I work lot more peacefully at Chelsea “According to Football London, Tuchel stated.

From 2018 to 2020, Mbappe and Tuchel were teammates at PSG, where they won multiple trophies together, including two consecutive Ligue 1 crowns. Tuchel’s PSG finished second in the Champions League in 2019-20 before the German manager moved to Chelsea in the Premier League. He led the Blues to the elite European title in his first season in command, defeating league rivals Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 and became a permanent member when the French club met his asking price in the summer of 2018. The Frenchman cost PSG $208 million, making him the second-most expensive signing of all time.

Mbappe made 98 competitive games for PSG under Tuchel’s guidance, scoring 83 goals and assisting on 42 occasions.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires in less than a year, and he will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs on January 1, 2022. If he does not sign an extension with PSG, he can agree to a pre-season contract with another team.

Mbappe was heavily linked with Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. The La Liga club is thought to have approached PSG with at least two proposals for the France forward, but the Parisians turned them down both times. Mbappe, on the other hand, has opted to leave PSG at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Mbappe, widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of his generation, hasn’t been at his best for PSG this season. In 16 games for the French club, he has only seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions.