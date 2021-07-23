Here’s Where Other Teams Stand With Names Now That The Cleveland Indians Have Changed Their Name.

Following the debate surrounding the name Indians, Cleveland’s professional baseball team announced on Friday that it will change its name to the Guardians, generating speculation about prospective name changes for other professional sports teams.

The Chief Wahoo logo was removed from the Indians’ uniforms in 2018. They declared in December 2020 that they will choose a new name that had no links to Native Americans.

Cleveland’s MLB franchise made the move after the NFL’s Washington Football Team dropped the name Redskins after years of criticism over its ties to Native American culture.

Several other professional sports organizations, in addition to Cleveland’s MLB team, have Native American-themed names that some find insulting and racist. The Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Blackhawks are among these teams.

Despite the Guardians’ decision on Friday, the Braves, Chiefs, and Blackhawks have all stated that they do not intend to change their names.

On July 3, 2020, a spokeswoman for the Braves informed This website that the team “honors, respects, and cherishes the Native American community” after the Washington Football Team indicated they will reconsider their former name and mascot. That is not going to change.”

“The Atlanta Braves’ relationship with the Native American community dates back many years, and in recent months, we have developed an even stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on matters related to the Braves and Native American cultures,” the spokesperson said in a statement to This website in July 2020.

The Associated Press acquired a letter sent by the Braves to season ticket holders on July 13, 2020, claiming that the team has no plans to change its name.

According to the Associated Press, the letter stated, “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.” “Changing the name of the Braves is not being considered or thought essential based on our discussions.”

A month later, the Chiefs made it illegal for supporters to attend games wearing headdresses that reference Native American customs. The organization also stated that fans will not be allowed to wear face paint that “is styled in a way that mimics or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.”

In addition, the Chiefs said in a statement that they will look into it. This is a condensed version of the information.