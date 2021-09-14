Here’s How to Get Tickets for the Ryder Cup in 2021.

The Ryder Cup pits the United States against Europe in one of golf’s most popular events. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, however it was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

To compensate for the postponement, the event will now be held on odd years rather than consecutive years. Following the 2001 competition, which was moved to 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, this is the second time in recent history that the Ryder Cup has taken a three-year break.

Team USA’s whole lineup was announced some time ago, however Team Europe’s full roster was only recently revealed.

The captains and vice-captains join the teams of 12 golfers, with Steve Stricker leading Team USA and Padraig Harrington leading Team Europe.

Many people may have purchased tickets to the prior event but were unable to attend due to the postponement.

Now that the tournament has taken place, many of those who missed out will be eager to participate in the 2021 tournament in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

How to Purchase Tickets for the 2020 Ryder Cup

There are no more tickets available for The Ryder Cup that were sold through the PGA.

However, the tournament team has partnered with On Location for a ticket exchange program, allowing individuals who are no longer able to attend to sell their tickets.

As a result, some people are still able to buy tickets in this manner.

For those who prefer their hotel and travel bundled together, PrimeSport offers Ryder Cup travel experiences.

The PGA does not sell tickets through any other sites besides the official Ryder Cup site, PrimeSport, and On Location, and recommends that tickets be purchased solely from these sources.

Who Will Participate In The Ryder Cup?

Team Europe has released its full roster, which includes some familiar faces.

Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, and Ian Poulter were the three wildcard picks for European Captain Harrington’s 12-player team. Garcia and Poulter are Ryder Cup veterans who have won the competition in the past.

Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland are among the nine players that qualified automatically. This is a condensed version of the information.