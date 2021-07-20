Here’s How the Tokyo Olympics Are Preventing Athletes From Having Sex During Competitions.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, athletes competing in this year’s Tokyo Olympics will sleep on cardboard beds designed to discourage sex.

In the Athletes’ Village, organizers have set up 18,000 cardboard beds engineered to collapse under the weight of fornicators. Airweave, a Japanese bedding firm, built the beds out of recycled cardboard.

Airweave also makes the customized, modular mattresses that accompany with the cardboard beds. According to Dezeen magazine, 8,000 of the 18,000 beds built for the Games will be repurposed for the Paralympics.

The idea was to create a lightweight, easy-to-assemble mattress that complied with the Games’ Sustainability Plan, according to the Japanese manufacturer. “To achieve optimal spine alignment and sleep posture, our signature modular mattress design allows for firmness modifications at the shoulder, waist, and legs, allowing for the highest level of tailoring for each athlete’s particular body type.”

After being used by competitors in both the Olympics and Paralympics, the mattresses are intended to be donated to national organizations.

Paul Chelimo, an American distance runner, was the first to post photos of the recycled cardboard beds on social media.

“Beds will be able to support the weight of a single person in order to avoid scenarios that are not related to sports. He said in the caption, “I see no problem for distance runners, even four of us can achieve it.”

Rhys McClenaghan, an Irish gymnast, also posted a video on Twitter of himself jumping on his bed, which he dubbed the “anti-sex bed.”

The Olympics’ organizers have also begun distributing more than 160,000 condoms to this year’s competitors. Officials claim, however, that the condoms are intended for players to take home and use to promote safe sex and boost HIV awareness.

In a statement to Japan Today, the organizers stated, “Our objective and goal is not for athletes to use condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help promote awareness by taking them back to their home nations.”

At least three athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this writing, two of whom lived in the Olympic Village. All athletes infected with the new coronavirus are classified as “non-Japanese.”