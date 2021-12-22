Here’s how Robert Lewandowski clarifies a Lionel Messi-related misunderstanding.

Lionel Messi’s statements on the Ballon d’Or title “truly impacted me,” according to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

When the Ballon d’Or honors were canceled in 2020 owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Messi, having recently earned an amazing seventh Ballon d’Or title, admitted that Lewandowski was an obvious winner.

In an interview following the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards event, Lewandowski stated that statement was mistaken as questioning Messi’s motives. “They weren’t empty words,” he stated, referring to the insults directed against him.

“Messi’s words to me [regarding the Ballon d’Or]were quite moving. They weren’t hollow statements; it was a pleasant period in my professional life. Because my Spanish isn’t very excellent, I just said a few words to Leo [one-on-one]. In English, I chatted with Kylian [Mbappe], who then translated for Leo. It had been a fantastic evening “According to Goal, Lewandowski remarked in an interview with the German daily Bild.

In 2021, the 33-year-old Polish forward was once again a strong contender for the trophy, but he was defeated by Messi. Lewandowski finished in second position, 33 points behind Messi and 120 points clear of third-placed Jorginho of Chelsea.

In the same interview, Lewandowski was asked what it would take to win France Football’s prize, to which he said, “It’s all about the finer points; everything must be in order. What I can promise is that I will continue to do my job and give it my all.” After receiving the 2021 Ballon d’Or trophy, Messi said, “I’d want to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a true honor to compete with you.”

“Everyone knows you were the winner last year, and we all agree. I believe France Football should award you the Ballon d’Or in 2020; you deserve it and it belongs to you “Messi, who will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona in 2021, went on to say more.

Messi has had a difficult start to the 2021-22 season, scoring only six goals in 15 competitive appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. In 25 appearances for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has scored 30 goals.