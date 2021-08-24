Here’s how much Leo Messi PSG jerseys earned Michael Jordan.

During his nearly two-decade NBA career, basketball icon Michael Jordan etched his mark in the annals of the sport. However, the former player went on to become a successful entrepreneur, and he recently profited from Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Many fans consider the six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP player to be the NBA’s best player of all time, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion as of Aug. 24, 2021. According to Forbes, the basketball player made $90 million from his contracts alone, plus more than $1.8 billion from corporate relationships with brands like Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade.

Jordan went to a number of business enterprises after his fame as a player in the NBA, and he even became a co-owner of a NASCAR team late last year. He made more than $5 million via his cooperation with PSG, which is one of his most recent accomplishments. The money came after the club signed soccer legend Lionel Messi.

The merchandise sold out in the first 30 minutes after Messi’s PSG shirt went on sale on the web site. According to Highsnobiety, more than 830,000 jerseys were sold in the first 24 hours after the football player’s deal was signed. PSG is said to have made more than $100 million in the first week since the jerseys were on sale.

Jordan Brand, the basketball player’s company, has teamed with PSG to manufacture the club’s shirt for the 2019-2020 season. All earnings between the two parties go to the former Chicago Bulls player, who gets a 5% cut. High-profile players such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are part of the squad. The famed “Jumpman” insignia of the basketball legend’s popular fashion label, Air Jordan, appears on PSG’s official jerseys and training gear.

Following a failed attempt to stay with FC Barcelona, Messi moved to PSG. The athlete, who is regarded as one of the best players in football history, spent 21 years with Barcelona before being forced to quit due to financial and structural issues, according to Times Now News. Messi will be paid $1.3 million per week for the first two years of his two-year contract with PSG.