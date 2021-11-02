Henry Ruggs, the Raiders’ wide receiver, will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

According to authorities, after being engaged in a traffic crash early Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs, 22, was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for non-life threatening injuries. Following the crash, the NFL player displayed signs of impairment on the scene.

“On November 2nd, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4 near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.” The Toyota was on fire when authorities arrived, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Firefighters arrived and discovered a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The front of the Chevrolet collided with the back of the Toyota, according to preliminary investigation.” Henry Rugs III, 22, the driver of the Chevrolet, remained at the scene and showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to the University Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs will face charges of DUI causing death. (3/3) Henry Ruggs, according to an NFL spokesman: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim of this heinous crime. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the situation in accordance with our procedures, but our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this tragic tragedy at this time.” The Toyota’s driver was killed in the collision. Ruggs’ vehicle also had a female passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

The Raiders released a statement saying, “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas.” “The loss of life has left us devastated, and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.” We’re gathering information and won’t be able to say anything more at this time.” The Raiders selected Ruggs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ruggs is the leading receiver for Las Vegas through seven games of the 2021 season.