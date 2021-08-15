Henley takes a three-stroke lead in the PGA Wyndham Championship.

Russell Henley made a 33-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th to take a three-stroke lead after the third round of the US PGA Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

After 54 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the 32-year-old American shot a one-under par 69 to finish on 15-under 195.

After a 62-64 start that matched this season’s tour-low opening 36 holes, Henley’s clutch downhill putt, his longest successful one this week, scored the day’s lone eagle at 15 and increased his advantage from two to four shots.

“I’m not going to shoot 62 or 64 every time. Henley commented, “I’m grateful to be under par today.” “Considering how I was feeling, I think I was psychologically tough.

“I was a little careless, but I made some excellent judgments, had some very beautiful ups and downs, and I’m grateful for where I am.”

Henley may win the tournament outright on Sunday, much like he did at the US Open in June, when he shared the lead after the first three days before closing with a 76 and finishing in a tie for 13th.

He’ll rely on his family to keep him occupied until his tee time on Sunday, which has been pushed up to the morning owing to forecast afternoon rains.

Henley stated, “I try to get away from it for the few hours that I have, go assist my wife put my kids to bed, and possibly change a few diapers and read a few books to them.” “There is no such thing as a true secret.”

After shooting 66, American Tyler McCumber finished second on 198 with a group of 199 that included Olympic runner-up Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, South African Branden Grace, Roger Sloan of Canada, and Americans Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Kevin Na.

On 200, Justin Rose of England and Adam Scott of Australia were in a group.

Henley, the world number 56, is looking for his fourth US PGA championship and first since winning the Houston Open in 2017.

Henley made bogey at 11 after missing the green on his approach, blasting 32 feet past the hole and two-putting.

He missed a 10-foot par putt when he was 18.