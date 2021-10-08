Henderson praises Manchester United’s returning star, claiming that he “looks sharp” and will contribute to the team’s success.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has delivered an optimistic update on Marcus Rashford, stating the returning star looks “sharp” and will “absorb a lot of the team’s pressure.”

Rashford, who has yet to make an appearance for Manchester United’s first team this season, battled a shoulder injury last season. After making five appearances for England at the European Championships, the young forward chose to correct the recurring issue by undergoing surgery in the summer.

The Englishman has been working on his fitness in recent weeks and returned to contact training before Manchester United’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Everton.

Rashford played his first soccer match since July on Wednesday, in preparation for Manchester United’s league fixture against Leicester City next week. Rashford netted a brace in a friendly against Blackburn, which was played behind closed doors, showing signs of his long-awaited comeback.

During their recent training sessions, Henderson, who grew up with Rashford at Manchester United’s academy, discussed his teammate’s sharpness.

“What’s more, guess what? It’s weird because he looks so good now that he’s recovered from his shoulder injury and all of last season’s injuries. I believe he had taken a few blows. So when he returns, he looks like he’s back to his best, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him out there. I believe he will be of great assistance to the team “Henderson addressed the club’s media after making three appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Despite the bothersome ailment, Rashford managed to score 21 goals for Manchester United, as well as assist 15 goals in 57 appearances for the Old Trafford club.

“I believe he was thrust in at an early age and never had a chance to psychologically switch off. And I believe it has given him the opportunity to do so. He’ll be more eager than ever to get back on the field and play. I honestly believe that a break is beneficial at times. It has aided me this summer, and I’m sure it has aided him as well. I believe he will return stronger than ever “Henderson continued.