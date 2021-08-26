‘He’ll be a top player,’ Harvey Elliott predicted as the Liverpool teenager’s work ethic was commended.

Harvey Elliott has already reaped the benefits of a successful loan stay with Liverpool, having been fully integrated into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and has returned ready to compete for a starting spot this season.

Elliott made his Reds debut against Norwich City earlier this month as a late substitution and went on to play the entire 90 minutes against Burnley last weekend.

Former Liverpool defender and analyst Mark Lawrenson said Off the Ball, “If he continues, and that can be a big if, then he will be a really good player.”

“I watched him out on loan at Blackburn a few times and he was technically head and shoulders above everyone, maybe except Armstrong, who has gone to Southampton. One of his best qualities is that he plays football with his head up, which is a huge plus.

“As you witnessed over the weekend, he sees passes. He works incredibly hard and performs his job defensively. He’s going to be a major player, in my opinion.

“Whether he plays against Chelsea is a different thing because of their start, and you wouldn’t want to give them a lot of space and time, especially in midfield.

“I’ve heard he has a fantastic attitude. He wants to stay late at practice and work on different things, so he’s given himself an opportunity to become a fantastic player. He seemed to be destined for greatness.”

Elliott appeared in 42 games for Blackburn last season, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

In the first half, he almost gave Liverpool their first Premier League assist when he set up Mohamed Salah, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

The Fulham academy graduate joins the Reds in 2019, and with Salah for competition, first-team football could have been out of reach.

Elliott has clearly pushed his way into Klopp's plans and has been used in a midfield, a testament to his quality and desire to play wherever the boss orders him to.