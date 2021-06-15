Heather Knight: The used wicket for England’s Test against India isn’t great.

Heather Knight, England’s captain, was dismayed to find that her team’s Test match against India will be played on an old wicket.

England and India haven’t played in a four-day match since 2014, but they’ll do it on Wednesday at Bristol’s County Ground to start off Knight’s summer campaign.

Despite efforts from the England camp to modify the strip, the red ball has been on the fringe of the women’s cricketing calendar, with only eight Tests globally since 2011. The forthcoming game will be played on the same surface used last week for a Vitality Blast match.

Knight remarked, “I had a peek (at the surface) and it is a used wicket.”

“It was used last week for a Gloucestershire T20 match, which I suppose isn’t great. We would much rather be on a new one, but it is what it is, and we have no idea how it will play out.

“Obviously, with it being used, it will be little different, but we are confident that we have the group and XI that we will select to win this Test match.”

It’s not the first time the 22-yard line has gotten some notice. England Women had to play the first women’s Test to be televised live on a surface used by New Zealand against Afghanistan 40 days prior to an Ashes Test match at Taunton.

The surface was sluggish on that occasion, scoring grew progressively difficult for a number of players, and spin became a significant element, and the recently-used strip at Bristol could present similar issues.

“I believe there was a lot of buzz about the pitch at Taunton, and it didn’t really do much, so we’ll have to wait and see how it plays,” Knight continued.

“Of course, I’d like to be playing on a new wicket, but that’s life.

"We can't change anything now, so there's no point in speculating on how it'll play; we'll obviously attempt to adjust as much as can.