Hearts Target Josh McPake in Pre-Contract Agreement

Hearts have set their sights on securing Josh McPake in a pre-contract agreement as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The 24-year-old winger, currently playing for St Johnstone, is set to become a free agent in the summer, and Hearts have already initiated contact with his current club to express their interest.

McPake Impresses with Form at St Johnstone

McPake has been a key figure for St Johnstone this season, impressing with 13 goals and a couple of assists, including a standout performance where he netted twice against Ayr United. These performances have not gone unnoticed, with Jamestown Analytics flagging his impressive stats and prompting St Johnstone’s scouting department to forward McPake as a potential signing target.

With the Jambos eager to bolster their ranks, the club is optimistic about reaching a deal with St Johnstone. It remains to be seen whether they will attempt to push through an early transfer, as the player is still under contract until the summer. McPake’s potential move to Hearts could also prove valuable for the team in European competition, given his eligibility under the homegrown criteria.

Hearts have already secured a pre-contract agreement with Kazakh winger Islam Chesnokov, who is set to arrive in January, and McPake’s acquisition would further solidify their attacking options as they look to push for domestic and international success.