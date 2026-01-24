Hearts Gear Up to Extend Celtic Domination in Key Tynecastle Clash

Hearts defender Craig Halkett insists the Jambos are fully prepared to face Tomas Cvancara and are determined to continue their perfect record against Celtic in Sunday’s top-of-the-table showdown at Tynecastle.

Despite missing key players, including injured captain Lawrence Shankland, midfielder Cammy Devlin, and the suspended Beni Baningime, Hearts are undeterred and set on making it three wins from three against Celtic this season. With a six-point lead at the top, a victory would see them extend their advantage to nine points over the reigning champions.

Prepared for Cvancara Challenge

With the recent arrival of Czech international striker Tomas Cvancara on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic are expected to pose a fresh challenge. However, Halkett remains confident that Hearts are ready for whatever the Hoops throw at them.

“Our analysis team has been working hard, reviewing footage of Cvancara’s previous performances to ensure we know exactly what to expect,” said Halkett. “It’s always useful to get a sense of a new opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, even though we haven’t faced him before.”

Hearts’ tactical preparation is crucial, especially with Celtic’s recent change in managerial style under Martin O’Neill. The Jambos will be hoping to replicate their previous victories, which saw them overcome both Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy earlier this season.

“Celtic’s style under O’Neill is more solid, but we’ve shown we can take on any challenge,” Halkett added. “We’ve already beaten them twice this season, so we know it can be done.”

Though Hearts have been hit by injuries, including the loss of influential figures like Shankland and Devlin, Halkett emphasized the importance of a collective effort. “Everyone has stepped up in the past, and that’s what we’ll need to do again,” he said. “It’s all about focusing on the task ahead.”

Hearts’ resilient spirit was recently exemplified by veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon, whose heroic save against Dundee has been hailed as one of the season’s most crucial moments. “That save was massive for us,” Halkett said. “It showed the determination we need. Now it’s up to everyone else to make their own mark.”

Despite the mounting injury list, Hearts remain determined to push forward with confidence. “It’s tough, but we’re not dwelling on what’s missing,” Halkett added. “We’re focused on winning every game, starting with Celtic.”

With 16 games left in the season, Hearts are not letting their lofty position distract them from the ultimate goal: securing the Scottish title. “We’re at the top on merit,” Halkett stated. “We’ve got to keep going and focus on the next match.”