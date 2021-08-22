Heartbreak on the Kabul Airport Convoy: ‘Please Let Us On The Bus.’

Afghans on board a convoy of buses escorted to Kabul’s airport by the Taliban spoke of the pain of travelling past massive crowds eager to join them on Sunday.

As an evacuation conducted by the US military proceeds in turmoil, tens of thousands of people have congregated outside the airport north of the city in the hopes of catching a flight out of the country.

Images of a family tossing a toddler over a wall to a soldier – and of young men hanging to the side of a military plane as it rolled down the runway for departure – have stunned the globe.

According to a journalist on board the caravan that departed a downtown hotel early Sunday, a large crowd had camped outside the airport, with many sleeping in the open.

Families hoping for a miraculous escape were crammed between the barbed-wire fences separating Taliban combatants from US troops and the remnants of an Afghan special forces unit assisting them.

He explained, “As soon as they noticed our convoy, they stood up and hurried towards the buses.”

“They were displaying their passports or other identification documents… One man with his wife and child approached my window and brandished his passport, saying, “I have a British visa, but I can’t come in.” Please allow us to board the bus.”

The Taliban has been accused of halting, harassing, and even detaining Afghans attempting to evacuate, but the reporter said his convoy went through with little incident.

He stated, “They didn’t care about us.”

Following Washington’s decision to remove all of its troops from Afghanistan, the US – and other countries – planned to offer refuge to tens of thousands of Afghans this year.

Afghans who had served for foreign forces during the 20-year occupation that followed the Taliban’s overthrow in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks were among those offered the prospect of a new life overseas.

The Taliban’s stunning rout of Afghan forces and return to power last Saturday, however, threw those plans into turmoil.

The journalist aboard the convoy told AFP that “everyone had a reason to depart.”

“Some were journalists, some were female university students, and yet others dealt with foreigners,” says the narrator.

Before the caravan left, one girl was in tears at the hotel.

“I knew my life was finished the day the Taliban arrived. Brief News from Washington Newsday.