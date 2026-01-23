Heartbreak at Wimbledon as Krejcikova Tears Up After Injury Stoppage

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was reduced to tears after a medical stoppage during her second-round match, which saw her crash out of the tournament to rising star Emma Navarro. The 29-year-old Czech player, who triumphed at the All England Club just a year ago, battled through a worrying health issue but ultimately fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Medical Break and Emotional Exit

The match turned heartbreaking for Krejcikova in the third set, when her blood pressure was checked during a medical break. The stoppage came after she appeared to be struggling physically, with many fearing that she might be forced to forfeit. Despite the distress, Krejcikova pressed on and finished the match, but her grimace and emotional breakdown after the final point were visible signs of her anguish.

As the cameras captured her emotional moment, BBC presenter Clare Balding expressed her concern, describing it as “really tough to watch.” Krejcikova, visibly shaken, received a warm ovation from the crowd, signaling their support as she left the court. Balding later commended Krejcikova for her bravery in continuing to play despite the adversity she faced in the final set.

With the defending champion’s exit, the path is now clear for a new Wimbledon titleholder. Emma Navarro, who advanced with the win, will next face Mirra Andreeva in the third round. Meanwhile, World No. 8 Iga Swiatek, who overcame Danielle Collins, is now considered the favorite to take the crown.