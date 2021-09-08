Headlines by Thompson-Herah The Diamond League Finale in Zurich will include a raft of stars.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the reigning Olympic sprint champion from Jamaica, will compete in the Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the Tokyo Olympics, for prize money and fame.

Thompson-Herah won three gold medals in Tokyo, in the 100m, 200m, and sprint relay, and will not compete in Zurich against her compatriot and great rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Last month in Eugene, the Olympic champion ran the second-fastest 100m ever, with a timing of 10.54 seconds, just five hundredths of a second slower than the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

The shot throw, long jump, men’s and women’s 5000m, and women’s high jump finals all take place on Wednesday at the Sechselaeutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich, kicking off the season finale.

All 25 other finals will take place on Thursday at Letzigrund Stadium, where over 20,000 fans create a rowdy scene every year.

At the final, the winner of each discipline receives $30,000 and a Diamond League trophy.

Karsten Warholm of Norway competes in the 400m hurdles for the first time since setting a world record of 45.94 seconds to earn Olympic gold.

Rai Benjamin, his American competitor, will be absent, but Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, an Olympic bronze medalist, will provide some competition.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who set another world record in Tokyo, will be in Zurich and appears to be in good enough shape to challenge the 15.67m mark she achieved in the triple jump.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who is already the dominant force in men’s pole vaulting at the age of 21, will also be there.

The American-born vaulter, who won the Diamond League in both Paris and Brussels (6.01m and 6.05m, respectively), attempted to break his own world record of 6.19m on both occasions. He wasn’t far behind, and it’s only a matter of time before he establishes a new standard.

Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, competes in the 1500m after winning two golds and a bronze in an exceptional distance performance in Tokyo.

The men’s 100m field is impressive, despite the absence of Italy’s surprise Olympic winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who ended his season after the Games.

However, silver and bronze medalists Fred Kerley of the United States and Andre De Grasse of Canada, as well as fourth-placed Akani Simbine of South Africa, will be on the starting line.

Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man in the world, will also be in attendance.