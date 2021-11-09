Head coach of the Washington Benches responds to a sideline altercation with a player with a ‘No Tolerance’ attitude.

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game without pay after a brawl with player Ruperake Fuavai during Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks.

According to Fox News, Lake swung his right arm toward Fuavai as they were on the Washington sidelines, knocking him in the facemask, and then pushing him further back. Fuavai appeared to be conversing with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd only moments prior. Lake denied hitting Fuavai, claiming that he was attempting to pull him away from Redd when he did so.

“I got rid of him. I didn’t make an impression on him. I got rid of him “Lake remarked.

The TV footage, according to ESPN, showed that Fuavai had already walked away from Redd before Lake approached him to interfere.

Jen Cohen, Washington’s athletic director, issued a statement about the event, stating that after the staff spent 24 hours examining the video of the incident and speaking with Lake, she decided to suspend Lake for the team’s next game against Arizona State.

“While we do not believe his actions were purposeful or premeditated, we cannot tolerate a coach interacting with a student in the manner that coach Lake did,” Cohen said.

Lake is also barred from participating in team activities for the next week. He is welcome to return on Sunday.

Lake’s game suspension comes as a result of rising dissatisfaction among the coach, supporters, and alumni. When discussing recruiting the week before, Lake took a swipe at Oregon’s academics. According to USA Today, he noted that Washington competes against colleges with greater “intellectual prowess” and does not compete with Oregon in recruitment.

Bob Gregory, the defensive coordinator, will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

The Huskies have now lost seven of their last eight games against the Ducks in Seattle. This season, Washington is 4-5.

“We have high expectations for our coaches’ conduct, and we will not back down from them,” Cohen said.

With the Huskies ranked in the lowest third nationally in most offensive statistics, Lake fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday. Washington is ranked 109th in scoring offense and 112th overall.

To be bowl eligible, Washington needs win two of its remaining three games.