‘He was the one,’ Luis Suarez claims about Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard.

Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool striker, has revealed how a phone chat with Brendan Rodgers persuaded him to stay at the club in 2012.

After leaving Swansea City in June 2012, Rodgers was appointed by the Reds and came at Anfield with a strong idea of the game he wanted the Reds to play.

One of his first responsibilities after taking over at Liverpool was to try to keep Suarez at the club as rivals swooped in for his services.

The Uruguayan forward stayed with Liverpool for the 2012/13 season after hearing about Rodgers’ aspirations to overhaul the club, which convinced him that staying at Anfield was in his best interests.

“When Brendan Rodgers took over in June 2012, I had been at Liverpool for almost a year and a half.

“I had offers to sign for other clubs who were getting in touch with me at the time,” Suarez told BT Sport, “but he [Rodgers] phoned me while I was in Uruguay on vacation.”

“He told me he had a different mindset, that he wanted to reform the club’s culture and get back into the Champions League, where he could compete for major titles.

“He asked me to believe in him and put my faith in him. I appreciated that conversation with him after having that conversation with him. I admired his convictions and the ideology he wished to instill at the club.

“So I told my agent and the club that I didn’t want to leave and that I wanted another chance at Liverpool to succeed.”

In Rodgers’ first season at the club, Liverpool finished seventh, leaving Suarez looking for a way out after a poor season.

Both Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers persuaded him to commit to the Reds for one final season (2013/14) after the team came agonizingly close to ending Liverpool’s lengthy wait for top-flight triumph.

“That year (12/13) wasn’t quite what we had hoped for, but the ideas were already evident. So the 2012/13 season passes, and I decide to join Arsenal because they had been in the Champions League every season before that “Suarez stated.

“I had a few more conversations with the coach, particularly with Gerrard..”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”