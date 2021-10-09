‘He wanted to come,’ says Liverpool coach after star’s failed deal to Barcelona.

John Achterberg, Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach, has revealed how close Jurgen Klopp’s team came to acquiring Neto in 2015.

At the time, the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper was Simon Mignolet, but they were looking for a back-up alternative to push the Belgian for a starting berth.

After failing to capture Neto’s talents, the Reds shifted their attention elsewhere, signing Adam Bogdan on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers.

This was a deal that did not work out for either party, with the Hungarian only making six appearances for the club before being released in 2019.

Neto ‘wanted’ to come to Anfield, according to Achterberg, but the Brazilian had already agreed to leave Fiorentina for Juventus, a fellow Serie A club.

“We wanted to recruit a new goalkeeper to compete with Simon [Mignolet], and I liked Neto,” he told The Redmen TV. “He was at Fiorentina, and we went there, saw his agency, met Neto, but he had already signed with Juventus.”

“He wanted to come to us, but he couldn’t change his mind, so he didn’t.” He still wanted to come, but it didn’t work out, and he’s now at Barca.” Neto played for two seasons with Turin before joining Valencia in 2017.

The 32-year-old did not stay long, as in 2019 he moved to Barcelona for an initial cost of roughly £23 million.

After missing out on Neto, Jurgen Klopp’s side thought they had discovered Mignolet’s long-term replacement when they signed Loris Karius from Mainz the following year.

The German has not played for the club since his performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, despite creating a strong impression on a few of occasions.