‘He knows and I know,’ Steven Gerrard warns Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been praised by Steven Gerrard for providing him with a stepping stone into coaching at Liverpool.

In the 2017/18 season, the Reds icon began his managerial career with Liverpool’s Under-18s, before moving on to Glasgow Rangers as manager.

Gerrard will return to Anfield as the manager of Aston Villa on Saturday, marking the first time he has been to Merseyside in a professional role since leaving Liverpool as a player in 2015.

In a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match, Gerrard stated that, while he respects Klopp, he has delivered a warning to the Liverpool manager.

“I played for Jurgen Klopp in an exhibition match in Australia, and he addressed the players; for 24 hours, he felt like my manager.” In his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said, “It was a fantastic experience.”

“I don’t think it’s necessary for me to sit here and rave about Jurgen Klopp; everyone knows what a terrific coach he is.”

“He’s always been terrific with me, incredibly encouraging, and has provided me with a lot of excellent guidance in terms of making the move from player to coach.”

“Obviously, he offered me the opportunity to coach Liverpool’s youth squad, the U19s team, for which I’ll be eternally thankful.”

“But, at the end of the day, he knows and I know that once the whistle blows at the weekend, I’m going to compete in the best way I can and with the greatest team I can to try and get a win and one over on him.”

“That’s how I am, that’s what’s inside of me, and that’s how I’m going to tackle it.”

In addition, ahead of the trip to Anfield, Gerrard has released an injury report on his Villa squad.

Bertrard Traore and Leon Bailey have both been ruled out, while Morgan Sanson remains a question mark.

Danny Ings, a former Reds striker, has returned to full training after missing the last two matches and is set to face his former team.

“We’ve got a couple of kicks from yesterday’s practice,” Gerrard said, “but we think they’ll all pull through.”

“Morgan Sanson wasn’t feeling great, but we got wonderful word this morning that he’ll be fine.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”