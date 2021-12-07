‘He hasn’t got a clue,’ Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville say on MNF as they give a critical Everton critique.

Rafa Benitez relieved some of the strain on his job by leading Everton to a hard-fought win over Arsenal on Monday night.

Following Richarlison’s equalizer, Demarai Gray scored a late goal to give the Toffees a much-needed three points.

It was also a lift for the Goodison board, which had decided to break ways with Director of Football Marcel Brands in the weeks leading up to the game.

Nonetheless, since purchasing the club, Farhad Moshiri has been heavily criticized for his decisions.

Here’s what Neville and Carragher had to say about it on Monday Night Football, just before Everton’s match against Arsenal.

“I believe they should be concerned because this was considered as a period in the previous couple of years – with new ownership, the investment that has gone in – where Everton would stop being a laughing stock, but that’s going too far, but they haven’t won a trophy in such a long time.”

“It’s a fantastic football club with a fantastic spirit, but no matter how much money is thrown at it, no matter how many great managers are brought in, they can’t get rid of the weak underbelly on the pitch, the lack of belief, the lack of belonging.”

“The money that has been put into this project at this point isn’t going to deliver a real football project.”

“I despise the term, but when you look at Manchester City, who clearly arrived in Manchester ten to fifteen years ago, that is a significant football project with a fresh vision.” The new stadium will be beneficial.

“I was apprehensive about Rafa Benitez coming to Everton because of his football style, because he came from Liverpool, and because he has been with Liverpool, but I never imagined for a second that he would deliver those results, and that they would give such results under him.”

“Despite my misgivings about Benitez being at Everton, I thought he’d have a really fantastic season, but it’s gone sour very quickly, and I think it’ll be moody in that stadium tonight.”

“Right now, the club is a joke, as you indicated earlier about being a laughing stock. I’m not sure I’d go that far. When I think back to the days of David Moyes, Everton had a certain aura about them.

“It’s true that they didn’t win a.”

