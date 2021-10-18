‘He has to be,’ Peter Crouch said of Liverpool’s ‘future manager.’

According to Peter Crouch, Newcastle could have a job on their hands luring Steven Gerrard to St James’ Park, since the Reds legend is “Liverpool’s next manager.”

Since taking over at Ibrox in the summer of 2018, Gerrard has impressed as Rangers manager, leading the team to the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Following the club’s acquisition, the former Liverpool midfielder is now one of the names being connected with a move to Newcastle, amid worries about Steve Bruce’s future in the St James’ Park hotseat.

Crouch is unsurprised to see the name of a former teammate in the mix, but believes Gerrard should be groomed to take over from Jurgen Klopp when the German departs Merseyside.

“That Newcastle are throwing eyes in his direction is no surprise at all,” the retired striker said in his Daily Mail column. Getting in touch with Stevie is a no-brainer.

“Whoever succeeds Steve Bruce will face a huge rebuild, and there are parallels to the job he inherited at Rangers – albeit with slightly different budgets!”

If I were a Newcastle supporter, I’d love to see someone like Stevie come in.

“Any potential new manager would salivate at the opportunity. With such a large sum of money, where can they take Newcastle?” While Gerrard may be the ideal coach for the Magpies, Crouch feels the 41-year-old will be ideal as Klopp’s successor and so is unlikely to accept another position.

“I’m seeing St James’ Park under the lights in the Champions League against Barcelona, but it could be a few years away.” If an offer comes in, Stevie’s decision will be based on how well it fits into his schedule.

“Let’s not waste time – here’s Liverpool’s future manager.” He’s got to be.

“Jurgen Klopp has the position for as long as he wants it, but he won’t be there indefinitely.” His family may wish to return to Germany at some point. Gerrard will be ready when it happens.

“Waiting for the move back home is worth it.” If it’s conceivable, he could manage his club for ten years and solidify his legend even more. Yes, he is.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”