‘He had to,’ Jamie Carragher says of Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision at Manchester United.

Michael Carrick “had to” drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Chelsea, according to Jamie Carragher.

Ronaldo has 10 goals and two assists in 15 games for United this season in all competitions, but he was benched for Sunday’s encounter.

Carrick made four changes for the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, with the 36-year-old being one of them.

In the early parts of the second half, Jadon Sancho put United ahead, but Jorginho equalized from the penalty spot on 69 minutes.

Carragher feels Carrick “had to” make the decision because of Ronaldo’s withdrawal from his side’s starting lineup. Despite the fact that he was brought on for Sancho on 64 minutes, Carragher believes Carrick “had to” make the decision.

Before the game, the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports, “I think he had to do it to be honest.”

“Even within a coaching environment, everyone has a different perspective on the squad or how the team should be built up.

“What he did with Bruno Fernandes, putting Anthony Martial back in, and what he did with Martial and Ronaldo swapping positions at different points was fascinating to see.

“On that, he did put his own imprint. He had to do that, I believe, because he didn’t want to look like Ole’s guy was doing the same thing.

“We’re well aware that things haven’t been going well. He’ll be satisfied with the outcome of that game [Villarreal].” Carragher went on to say: “I’m sure he’ll come up with something similar today. It’ll be fascinating to see if what he achieved in Villarreal and what he does now is simply a matter of selecting distinct playing styles for specific games.

“They are obviously missing their two primary centre-backs. Or it could be a case of getting a sense of Michael Carrick’s personality and how he sees Manchester United moving forward.”